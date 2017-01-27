The City of Fernie is looking to extend its boundaries to make room for more industrial development.

Council has directed staff to work with the RDEK, Province and affected property owners to push the Ghostrider Service Commercial development northward into Brenners Road.

Mayor Mary Gilualiano says they want to increase the supply of light industrial and service commercial land in the near to mid term, but the City currently has very little land available.

She explains the process won’t happen quickly, as they’ve actually been looking at expanding the property limits for a few years now.

The Fernie Mayor adds a lot of consultation needs to take place before any final decisions are made.

Giuliano also points out that expanding and encouraging light industrial development opportunities is in Fernie’s Official Community plan.

A City staff report says a key aspect of providing more quality and diversity of employment is through ensuring the availability of appropriate land for business expansion and the accommodation of new business.

However, it suggests some infrastructure improvements would be needed to make the area more attractive to new businesses and investment.

– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

– Josh Hoffman