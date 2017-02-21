The City of Fernie wants to hear from everyone as they’re the latest BC community trying to address issues around short term rentals.

A public engagement session goes 7 PM Tuesday night at the Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre.

Mayor Mary Giuliano says they want a full perspective from all stakeholders in the community to make the best decision for Fernie.

She explains the issue is many local hoteliers and regulated accommodators feel services such as Air BnB are effecting their business.

Giulliano also previously said the city was being cheated out of potential tax revenue by the online accommodation rental service.

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce said last year that Air BnB is the largest provider of rooms in Fernie with 80 rentals.

Other communities such as Nelson, Revelstoke, Tofino and Whistler have already implemented local policies to address unregulated short term accommodators.

– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

– Josh Hoffman