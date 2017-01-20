Fernie’s Mayor isn’t surprised by the findings in an audit of the City’s human resource practices.

Mary Giuliano is welcoming the Auditor General for Local Government’s 13 recommendations released Thursday.She goes as far to say it couldn’t have come at a better time, as new Chief Administrative Officer Norm McInnis has been on the job since November.

The report says Fernie has limited capacity and many staff are carrying out multiple roles in order to deliver services.

Giuliano says in the past, at times, the CAO was covering three positions, conducting HR hiring, and that isn’t fair for someone who has a hefty workload as the City Mananger.

The Mayor says three new HR positions have already been budgeted for this year.

The report indicates the City may be able to address these concerns by sharing human resources functions with other bearby local governments.

Giuliano explains they’ll be hiring someone in human resources who will be shared with the Districts of Sparwood and Elkford.

The 13 recommendations cover areas such as HR planning, management and administration. This is the AGLG’s third of five reports on the topic of “Managing the Inherent Risks of Limited Human Resources within Small Local Governments”. This is the first audit process for Fernie.

– Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

– Josh Hoffman