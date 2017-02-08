The population of many of East Kootenay communities is on the rise.

This according to the 2016 Census released by Stats Canada Wednesday morning.

Fernie grew the most since 2011 with an 18 per cent increase that brings the city’s population to 5,249.

Invermere experienced a growth of 14.8 per cent bringing it’s populace to 3,391.

The number of residents in Kimberley jumped 11 per cent over the same time, up to 7,425.

Cranbrook officially crosses the 20,000 mark (20,047) with a 3.8 per cent spike.

The population in the East Kootenay, as a whole, rose 4.5 per cent – surpassing 60,000 people (60, 439).

Canal Flats was one of the few areas that saw a decrease in population – dropping by 6.6 per cent.

Canada’s population rose as well to 35,131,728.

You can see a full list of percentage increases (or decreases) in East Kootenay communities here.

– Josh Hoffman