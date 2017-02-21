Fernie hosts engagement session Tuesday on Short Term Rentals
News CATEGORIES
The City of Fernie is giving members of the community a chance to provide input on the future of local short term rentals.
An engagement session will be held 6:30 to 8:30 PM Tuesday evening at the Senior Citizens Drop in Centre.
The City wants feedback on rentals, such as AirBnb, and how they effect individuals and the overall community.
City Council and the local Chamber of Commerce have expressed concerns about unregulated short term accomodators in the past.
Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano said last year she feels the city was being cheated out of potential tax revenue by the online accomodation rental services.
This was after the BC Chamber of Commerce approved a policy in 2016 seeking proper taxes be collected from short term residential rentals.
The Fernie Chamber said last year online rental service AirBnB is the largest provider of rooms in the city with 80 rentals.
The view an information package created by the City of Fernie go here.
– Josh Hoffman