The Fernie Ghostriders are being encouraged to recharge during their time away from the rink. Coach Craig Mohr believes it is important for his hockey players to get the most from winter break, enjoying Christmas and their families. The Riders are currently chasing divisional leaders the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Kimberley Dynamiters.

Mohr says the holiday won’t take away from their motivation.

He adds staying focused following the break has never been an issue and his team knows the first games right out of the gate are big.

The Riders will have a jam packed week once the KIJHL returns to action, with three chances to gain divisional points.

They will travel to Kimberley to face off against the Dynamiters December 28, for the first of a back to back, home and home series. The Riders currently trail the Nitros by eight points.

On New Years Eve Fernie will travel to Creston – the last time they visited Johnny Bucyk Arena they fell 5-2.

– Fernie Ghostriders Head Coach, Craig Mohr

– Keira O’Loughlin