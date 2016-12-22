2016 was a year of growth for Fernie’s business community. This from the Fernie Chamber of Commerce, as they look back at the past 12 months and developments underway within the Elk Valley community. Chamber Executive Director Patti Vadnais says although there was some uncertainty this year with Teck Resources and coal prices, a recent Retention and Expansion survey shined a light on what’s working well locally. Vadnais says 60 per cent of the businesses in the community are expecting to grow going forward. She says it will be important to deal with labour shortages and a lack of space if these locations want to continue expanding.

Tourism also played a big role in Fernie’s business economy in 2016.

Both the Visitor Information Centre and Fernie Alpine Resort reported a significant boost in the number of people visiting from other provinces and the United States.

The Information Centre saw about 14 thousand visitors this year, compared to 11 thousand in 2015.

Meanwhile, FAR reported an 80 per cent boost in American tourists this season so far, compared to the same time last year.

Stay tuned for more Year In-Reviews from East Kootenay newsmakers as we make our way through the holiday season

Fernie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Patti Vadnais

– Jeff Johnson