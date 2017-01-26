Fernie is looking to build off momentum when it comes to wildfire mitigation efforts.

This from Fire Chief Ted Ruiter after City Council approved an application to the BC Government’s 2017 Fire Smart Program.

He says they made significant progress in the community last year after receiving funding from the Province and feels its important to continue.

The program is a public education initiative to help private lands mitigate the risk of spreading wildfire.

Ruiter explains they trained department staff, who achieved local Fire Smart representation certification, so they can go out into the community, conduct hazard assessments and target areas that meet the program’s criteria for risk.

The Chief says they then encourage residents to conduct proper landscaping and eliminate certain materials around their home that could ignite.

He adds it is very important to take part in the initiative as Fernie as acres, upon acres of forest surrounding the community.

The community has been wiped out twice due to wildfires.– Fernie Fire Chief Ted Ruiter

– Josh Hoffman