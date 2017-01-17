The Official Federal opposition critic for Tourism is making several stops in our region Tuesday.

Conservative Banff – Airdrie MP Blake Richards is visiting Golden, Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Richards says in a release he will be meeting with local businesses and members of the tourism industry to discuss challenges they face.

The Alberta MP toured the East Kootenay last fall and said there was a consistent concern of labour shortages from industry stakeholders.

– Josh Hoffman