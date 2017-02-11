The Columbia Valley RCMP, RCMP Southeast Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving two SUV’s which occurred Saturday morning along Hwy 93/95.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on February 11th Columbia Valley RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles on Highway 93/95 approximately 2 kms south of the Invermere intersection.

When police arrived they noted that there had been a significant motor vehicle collision between 2 Sport Utility Vehicles.

Unfortunately one of the occupants, a 78 year old female, did not survive the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests one of the SUV’s crossed the centre line and was struck by the other SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

At the time of the collision the road conditions were covered with black ice which may have contributed to the collision.

There was no indication that anyone involved was impaired.

The Columbia Valley RCMP along with the RCMP branch of the Southeast District Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigations into the collision and the woman’s death.

A traffic reconstructionist is engaged and will assist with the investigation.

The highway was closed for a large portion of the morning and afternoon hours and will reopen once the scene is cleaned and deemed safe for travel.

Further media inquiries can be directed to the BC Coroners Service.

– Columbia Valley release