Avalanche Canada says the potential for danger in the East Kootenay is increasing Monday with another dose of new snow.

New snow is creating touchy storm slabs in the Lizard Range and Flathead areas. There is an extreme rating in the southern Rockies north of Sparwood and parts of the Elk Valley. Also, loose dry avalanches have emerged as a new problem to manage in the Purcells.

It is being recommended not to head into the back country and to avoid all avalanche terrain.– Josh Hoffman