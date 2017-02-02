Extensive Wetlands Institute coming to Columbia Valley
The BC Wildlife Federation’s Wetlands Education Program is bringing a seven day workshop to the region this fall.
The group has been hosting Wetland Institutes across the province since 1998.
Program Manager Neil Fletcher says the Columbia Wetlands are of international significance.
The workshop will target resource professionals such as stewardship groups, local governments, First Nations and member of publics who the public who have planned wetland initiatives.
The Institute will be based out of Canal Flats and go from September 23-29th.
Fletcher says they hope to have over 20 parties invovled.
Interested parties can apply on the BC Wildlife Federation’s website.
– BC Wildlife Federation’s Wetlands Education Program Manager Neil Fletcher
– Josh Hoffman
Photo courtesy of britishcolumbia.com