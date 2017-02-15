The Mayor of Cranbrook is looking forward to showcasing his community on the national stage again as set up begins for Hometown Hockey.

Crews from Rogers Communications arrived Tuesday night as the national on-location tour will broadcast from the Key City this weekend.

Lee Pratt says he’s really excited as this is yet another opportunity to put the spotlight on Cranbrook.

Pratt points out they received great feedback after hosting the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling in November.

He explains a lot of the participants and visitors said they would be coming back after taking in everything the East Kootenay hub had to offer.

The Cranbrook Mayor goes on to say, once again, the scenery and local amenities will be featured on national TV and it’s going to garner interest in the area.

Pratt suggests every little bit helps and it should be another boost in the arm for the local business community.

Baker Street will be closed from 8th Ave. South to 10th Ave. South Thursday through Sunday for the festivities.

Hosts Ron McLean and Tara Sloan will arrive this weekend with Former NHLer Theo Fleury on hand signing autographs.

Scotia Bank is a major sponsor of the event and has planned activities throughout Saturday and Sunday.

* A $15,000 cheque is being presented to the Cranbrook Minor Hockey association.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

– Josh Hoffman