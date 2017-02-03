Environment Canada warns that up to 35 centimetres of snow could fall in the Elk Valley before the end of the weekend.

The agency issued a special weather statement, saying an active weather system off the BC coast will cause prolonged periods of snow in the region.

This could see anywhere from 25 to 35 centimetres of snow fall in the Elk Valley over the weekend.

Environment Canada expects the highest amount of snowfall over Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass.

