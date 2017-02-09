Hazardous winter conditions are expected to continue today throughout the entire East Kootenay.

A snowfall warning is now in effect for the Cranbrook area and a winter storm warning remains in place for the Elk Valley.

A Pacific frontal system spread heavy snow into the Columbias and Kootenays Wwednesday night.

Up to 30 more centimeters could accumulate in the Elk Valley through today.

20 centimeters could come down in the Cranbrook area.

Higher amounts are possible for the mountain passes.

The snow will ease overnight as the frontal system weakens.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

– Josh Hoffman