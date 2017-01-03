Due to equipment failure on a transmission line near Fairmont, an outage is required to make urgently needed repairs.

BC Hydro requires an emergency outage Tuesday, January 3rd from 4:30 p.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. The utility says they are conscious of the cold temperatures and will do everything they can to ensure the work is carried out safely and as quickly as possible.

The outage will affect about 1,500 customers in Fairmont, Dutch Creek and the surrounding rural areas.

– From BC Hydro