Elkford to do “what’s best for the community” with urban deer issues
Elkford District Council is considering asking residents what they want as the community still grapples with how best to mitigate urban deer issues.
A first of its kind translocation pilot project last year moved 15 mule deer from the District and a total of 60 throughout the region.
Mayor Dean McKerracher and Councillors are expected to approve a public consultation process Monday that will start with a questionnaire.
A public forum will then be held Jan.18th and McKerracher asks that everyone come out and share their opinion.
McKerracher says residents will be able to provide input on two options they’ve offered to the Province; a cull of up to 50 deer or more translocation.
The first survey was conducted in 2010 and had respondents from outside the community and this time only local residents are allowed to participate.
Elkford previously destroyed 39 deer in a 2014 cull.
A count last November estimated 59 deer in District boundaries, the second lowest in six years.
However, McKerracher says there are still major issues with urban deer in the community.
He admits it’s a divisive issue for everyone.The Mayor jokes that even his house is split, and there’s only two people living there.
The District has already received funding from the B.C. Government for a cull and applied for the permit.
However, McKerracher says nothing is set in stone yet, and Council will do what’s in the best interest of the entire community.
– Josh Hoffman