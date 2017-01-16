Elkford, Sparwood SAR successfully locate overdue snowmobilers
A happy end to a long and cold day for two overdue snowmobilers in the Elk Valley.
Elkford and Sparwood Search and Rescue teamed up after a call came in just after 6:30PM Saturday night reporting that the pair had not returned from the the Koko Claims recreational area.
The two individuals were safely located about three and a half hours later.
SAR said in an online post that the individuals were fine but tired after getting their machines stuck.
Search and Rescue reminds those heading into the back country to let others know of your plan and bring enough gear in case you have to stay over night.– Josh Hoffman