Elkford’s Mayor is hoping to get a major six million dollar infrastructure project underway this year.

Dean McKerracher says plans are in the works to replace the roads, water and sewer lines in the community’s ‘middletown’ area.

He says the job could take more than a year to get done.

“It needs curbs and gutters, some of the area doesn’t have storm drains, so we’ll have to add storm drains as well,” McKerracher says. “We’ll have to have discussions with the community on how to go forward with the project, whether we borrow money or just increase taxes. We want to be up front with that when that project goes forward, hopefully in 2018 we’ll be able to do that job.”

Before that job begins, the next 12 months will see a 1.5 million dollar water system pressure management project get underway throughout the district.

McKerracher says the project will reduce the maintenance needed for water lines.

The District also wants to put a bike BC grant to use this year to finish a loop trail along Highway 43 and make it accessible to all user, from cyclists to mothers with strollers.

Plans are also in place to finish a remodel of the pool to make the building more energy efficient.

– Jeff Johnson