Elkford’s Mayor is disappointed only 25 people came out for a forum on mitigating urban deer issues.

The District is seeking public input on a proposed cull, after receiving 10 thousand dollars from the Province late last year.

Dean McKerracher says most in attendance were against killing animals in the community

“They don’t want a cull, the majority of people who were at the meeting,” McKerracher says. “However, only the people that were protesting the cull if it happens were at the meeting. So we didn’t hear from the people who support it, which is unfair, but that’s their fault for not attending.”

He says the low turn-out to the forum could be due to the controversy around the urban deer issue.

McKerracher adds the majority of people seem to prefer giving their opinion on deer issues privately.

So far, 340 surveys have been submitted to the District, with the deadline set for the end of the month. Staff will then review the information and report their findings to council.

Elkford is seeking approval from the BC Government for either translocation or a cull of up to 50 deer.

– Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher

– Jeff Johnson