Elk Valley residents give warm welcome to stranded
The recent snowstorm had Highway 3 closed on both sides of Sparwood, at times, leaving many truck drivers and travelers snowed-in.
The District also hosted a major hockey tournament over the weekend and teams from Calgary and southern Alberta couldn’t return home.
McDougall estimates they housed roughly 30-40 people for a few nights.
He adds it’s nice to see the community coming together and volunteers wading through snow to help those stuck because of the weather.
Mayor Dean McKerracher says he’s proud with how local residents have responded with some even taking people into their homes.
McKerracher says he wants to thank everyone who went out of their way to keep those displaced safe until the roads re-opened.
– Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher
– Josh Hoffman