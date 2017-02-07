Mayors in the Elk Valley are thanking their communities for opening their homes and hearts to those stranded by the weather.

The recent snowstorm had Highway 3 closed on both sides of Sparwood, at times, leaving many truck drivers and travelers snowed-in. The District also hosted a major hockey tournament over the weekend and teams from Calgary and southern Alberta couldn’t return home.

Mayor Cal McDougall says they opened the Rec Centre and Fire Hall #1 for a warming station and provided people with food. McDougall estimates they housed roughly 30-40 people for a few nights. He adds it’s nice to see the community coming together and volunteers wading through snow to help those stuck because of the weather.

Up Highway 43, Elkford hosted their annual Wildkat Combo bonspiel tournament with teams from Alberta as well.

Mayor Dean McKerracher says he’s proud with how local residents have responded with some even taking people into their homes. McKerracher says he wants to thank everyone who went out of their way to keep those displaced safe until the roads re-opened.