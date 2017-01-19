Elk Valley RCMP has arrested a suspect in connection to an armed bank robbery in Sparwood.

Police have confirmed with the DriveFM Newsroom that a man was taken into custody Wednesday and is set to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Mounties were called at approximately 4:30 PM Tuesday after some one walked into Royal Bank with a weapon and demanded cash.

No one was hurt during the incident and the amount of money taken has not be disclosed.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

– Josh Hoffman