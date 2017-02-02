A new fundraising initiative by the province’s mining industry will try to keep kids who have had organ transplants in East Kootenay communities.

Mining for Miracles is making a two year commitment to raise 2.9 million dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in Vancouver.

Co-Chair Jeff Hanman says these funds will be used to develop the TRACE clinic, supporting organ transplants and cell therapy for kids around the province.

Hanman says it would help keep kids from needing regular trips to Vancouver for biopsies following surgery.

The clinic will focus on preventing organ rejection, killing cancer cells and fighting infection.

Mining for Miracles has raised over 26 million dollars to support the children’s hospital over the past 30 years, including nearly two hundred thousand raised through Elk Valley mines last year.

– Mining for Miracles Co-Chair Jeff Hanman

– Jeff Johnson