Conservation officers in Cranbrook have given an elk trapped in a tarp a new lease on life.

COs received numerous calls and Facebook messages over the last week about an elk roaming around the city with a tarp tangled in its antlers.

While the tarp was limiting its mobility, attempts to capture and treat the animal throughout the week were unsuccessful.

Jeff Scott says the situation came to a head Christmas Day when it was caught in a backyard in the Jim Smith area.

“The two officers attending were able to successfully dart it, untangle the antlers and a reversal drug was given to the animal,” Scott says. “Minutes later, it was up. We pushed it out the back of the property and it was on its way, free and healthy.”

Scott thanks the community for reaching out with any sightings of the elk to the Conservation Officer services RAPP line.

– Cranbrook Conservation Officer Jeff Scott

– Jeff Johnson