A community based group is ready to head into uncharted waters when it comes to river and flood management in the Elk Valley.

The Elk River Alliance’s Lee-Anne Walker says a committee of elected officials, government staff and industry stakeholders will meet Tuesday to discuss how best to implement recommendations of the Elk Valley Flood Strategy.

The plan is the result of three years of analysis following the 2013 flooding.

It focuses on how to protect residents, infrastructure, the watershed and wildlife habitats.

Following the high water event, a group came together to discuss what happened, the response, and what needs to be done incase it happens again in the future.

Walker say’s the result really is a revolutionary approach.

She’s encouraged after what she describes as hundreds of hours of volunteer hours, hundreds of online survey responses, and hundreds of interviews with long-time local residents who had been affected by floods in the past.

Walker adds over the past three years she’s also discussed her plans with researchers from Universities across the country.

She says there needs a coordinated, collaborative approach moving forward and they need to start challenging themselves to think wholistically about the water shed and any issues regarding it.

The report was complete last summer and a goal is to have local governments help impement the strategy.

– Elk River Alliance Executive Director Lee-Anne Walker

– Josh Hoffman