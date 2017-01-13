A local biologist is concerned an unusual amount of elk are being killed on the highway between Kimberley and Cranbrook.

Dave Quinn says the stretch of Highway 95A is usually a “carnage zone” this time of year as over 1,200 elk from the surrounding area congregate on the Wycliffe Flats

Quinn explains this winter has been especially bad partially due to a new fence constructed along the Flats.

The Kimberley based biologist, who focuses on wildlife movement and populations, says the eight foot high fence is causing drastic changes, preventing the animals from reaching the open grassland area and forcing the animals to cross the highway at problematic locations or gather right on the highway.

Quinn has heard five elk were killed on that stretch over the Christmas break and he’s concerned number’s this winter will be significantly higher than normal years.

He says recent studies show 3,000 vehicles travel Highway 95A between Kimberley and Cranbrook every day.

Quinn believes a solution to the issue involves creating a “big picture” land-use plan that involves the increase in highway traffic and speed, human development and predators which all play an factor.

He suggests options, such as financial reimbursement, could be created for property owners so they don’t have to put up fences on what is considered critical wildlife winter range.

– Biologist Dave Quinn

– Josh Hoffman

(Photo courtesy Lyle Grisedale)