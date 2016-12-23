EK Traffic Service says highways busiest around Christmas season
News CATEGORIES
The East Kootenay Traffic Service says there are more vehicles on the highway at this time of year than any other.
That’s why NCO Don Erichsen says drivers need to prepare for bad weather or other issues when travelling from Point A to B for your Christmas holidays.
Erichsen says websites like Drive BC can help with planning your trip and preparing for delays.
He says you also need to be paying attention to road conditions and not your cell phone.
Police are also watching for distracted drivers and drunk drivers coming from Christmas parties.
– East Kootenay Traffic Service NCO, Don Erichsen
– Jeff Johnson