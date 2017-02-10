East Kootenay Traffic Services is advising drivers not to go anywhere for the Family Day weekend if you don’t have to.

Inspector Dale Sommerville says while highways are open, drivers need to be cautious and re-think any trips.

“People have holiday travels, they have plans and human nature as it is, we want to make sure that we conform to our plans and we don’t want to change them,” Sommerville says. “When Mother Nature interferes, we have to take that into consideration. Is it really worth going to that family outing if its going to put your family at risk?”

Sommerville expects traffic to increase on major roads due to the holiday.

He advises drivers to plan ahead and check out the Drive BC website for info on road closures.

(Photo by Cindy Rideout)

– Inspector Dale Sommerville, East Kootenay Traffic Services

– Jeff Johnson