Developing the economy of Canal Flats dominated talks between village officials over 2016.

Canal Flats Mayor Ute Juras says those talks definitely saw some success, as the village looks to rebuild following the closure of the local mill.

Money was received from the Columbia Basin Trust, to hire two liaisons for the creation of an economic development plan.

Juras says receiving that report and hiring a new CAO were highlights for the year.

She says while their goal now is reinventing the village, she is happy that only a few families left after the closure of the Canfor mill in late 2015.

– Canal Flats Mayor Ute Juras

– Jeff Johnson