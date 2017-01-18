East Kootenay snow pack is slightly below normal levels but still above the provincial average.

BC River Forecast Centre Head Dave Campbell says the January 1st snow bulletin shows levels are at 87 per cent for our region.

Campbell says both warm temperatures early in the season and then dry-cold temperatures through December has led to below usual conditions in our region.

He adds conditions are fairly similar across BC with the average snow measurements at 82 per cent.

Campbell says while levels are below normal it isn’t a dramatic difference and there’s no concern about potential flooding or drought later this year.