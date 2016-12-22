Expect gas prices throughout the East Kootenay to rise before the weekend.

So says Dan McTeague, the Senior Petroleum Analyst with GasBuddy.com

He says the cost of fuel at the pump could jump six or seven cents before Christmas Eve.

McTeague blames disturbances at two refineries in the Chicago region for the latest boost.

He says retailers are facing a cost increase and could raise the amount they’re charging to compensate.

Gas prices throughout the region are currently hovering just under $1.13 a litre.

– Gasbuddy.com’s Senior Petroleum Analyst, Dan McTeague

– Jeff Johnson