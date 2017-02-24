Researchers are finding there isn’t one solution to urban deer issues a year after a first of its kind translocation initiative started in the East Kootenay.

Wildlife Biologist Ian Adams is sharing results thus far from the unqiue pilot project that removed 60 deer from Kimberley, Elkford, Cranbrook and Invermere in early 2016.

Adams says one of the most interesting highlights has been the individualistic behaviour of the deer.

He explains some deer moved great distances while others have not much at all.

29 of the 60 deer were fitted with GPS radio collars for monitoring purposes.

Adams says some of the animals have moved, on their own accord, all the way down into Montana and back.Others have made their way into Alberta. 50 per cent of 29 deer with radio collars have died for various reasons. Adams points out, over the same time, the survival rate of collared non-urban deer has been about 80 per cent. 15 to 20 more deer from the Cranbrook and Kimberley areas will be translocated in the coming weeks. The neighbouring communities are the only ones involved during this phase due to logistical reasons but Elkford and Invermere will remain partners in the project. Adams admits one of the main problems so far has been some of the translocated deer have found other human development, communities or campgrounds and have, at times, become aggressive. He says it is very important that they are not simply moving the problem to other areas during this initiative. The biologist says one of the key aspects part of determining if translocation can be a future management option is finding suitable release sites.

Adams explains they are currently studying areas in the East Kootenay before translocating the next batch of deer.