It will be up to Mother Nature to determine how wildlife interacts with humans in 2017.

This from Sergeant Denny Chretien, as conservation officers are reporting a significant decrease in the amount of black bears killed throughout the East Kootenay last year.

Chretien hopes the downward trend with conflicts continues, but its too early to tell what weather patterns will bring.

COs also reported a decrease in wildlife incidents throughout the East Kootenay last year, with only 270 calls in Cranbrook compared to 355 in 2015. COs reported earlier less than 15 black bears were destroyed throughout the region in 2016, compared to 52 animals dispatched one year ago.

– Sergeant Denny Chretien, Conservation Officer Service

– Jeff Johnson