Interior Health says there have been no flu outbreaks at East Kootenay care facilities despite numerous cases across the wider region.

Spokeswoman Pam de Bruin says a total of 17 facilities are facing a sudden uprising of infections and they’ve already had to shut down seven so far this season

de Bruin says IH has had 122 lab confirmed flu cases with 75% being the H3N2 strain.

She explains they’ve ordered 210,000 vaccine doses last February based on the uptake the previous year.