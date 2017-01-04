East Kooteany health care facilities not being hit with slew of flu outbreaks
Interior Health says there have been no flu outbreaks at East Kootenay care facilities despite numerous cases across the wider region.
Spokeswoman Pam de Bruin says a total of 17 facilities are facing a sudden uprising of infections and they’ve already had to shut down seven so far this season
de Bruin says IH has had 122 lab confirmed flu cases with 75% being the H3N2 strain.
She explains they’ve ordered 210,000 vaccine doses last February based on the uptake the previous year.
There was an increase in demand this year so they ordered another 7,700 doses.
de Bruin says 2016 was a low season for influenza but 2014-15 had more cases during the same period.
– IH Spokeswoman Pam de Bruin
– Josh Hoffman