The Kimberley Dynamiters are on the road against the Nelson Leafs Wednesday for the first time this season.

The two teams met at the Kimberley Civic Centre on December 17 in a 4-2 win for the Nitros.

The Dynamiters are on the hunt for points having slipped to fourth place in KIJHL rankings over the weekend.

They are however, coming off of a dominating 11-2 victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies Saturday.

The Nitros will be playing with their finalized 23 man roster following the league’s trade deadline Tuesday.

Defenseman Harrison Risdon will be back in their lineup after serving a two game suspension.

His teammates George Bertoia, Brandon Langridge and Garreth Osmar remain ineligible to play until Saturday, January 14.

All four Nitros players were suspended on December 29 in a gritty battle with the Fernie Ghostriders.

-Keira O’Loughlin