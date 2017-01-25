Columbia Valley RCMP is giving a stern reminder to motorists to be extra vigilant when driving near school buses.

This following an incident last week where a Rocky Mountain School District bus driver reported a white SUV failed to stop or even slow down on highway 93/95 near Invermere when children were getting off the bus.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck admits they get at least two calls a month from the school district about similar incidents.

He says officers will then patrol local roads for these types of offences and unfortunately they’ve caught people in the past.

Vatamaniuck says it’s extremely important to give school buses plenty of room because the young children getting off aren’t thinking about highway safety.

He says those buses are carrying our “national treasures” and it just takes one second for tragedy to strike.

Not only is passing a bus dangerous to little ones but it comes with a $368 fine.

The School District says this a major safety concern for them as they transport approximately 1,500 kids a day.

– Columbia Valley RCMP Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk

– Josh Hoffman