East Kootenay Traffic Services says it is still very early in their investigation into the fatal collision between a pedestrian and a pick up truck outside of Cranbrook.

RCMP still have not ruled out impaired driving in the incident that took place on Gold Creek Rd. early Sunday morning.

Police were called just before 3 AM and say initial reports indicate a pickup truck was travelling north on the forest service road and struck a 28 year old man.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic Services does say it appears the victim was walking in the middle of the road.

However, the investigation continues after officers were on scene for the majority of the day.

No charges have been laid.

– Josh Hoffman