Elkford’s Mayor feels not taking action on the local deer population is the best option right now.

Council voted not to hold a cull in 2017 after nearly 500 residents gave their thoughts on the urban deer issue through a survey.

Dean McKerracher says by not acting to deal with does now, population levels could drop naturally due to snowfall.

McKerracher hopes the Province will allow translocation as a possible method of animal control after they’ve had a chance to review the trial relocation project held last year.

He also feels hazing could be a viable option for the issue that’s currently conducted in Alberta.