Deer dying from snowpack ‘as cruel as cull’: Elkford Mayor
Elkford’s Mayor feels not taking action on the local deer population is the best option right now.
Council voted not to hold a cull in 2017 after nearly 500 residents gave their thoughts on the urban deer issue through a survey.
Dean McKerracher says by not acting to deal with does now, population levels could drop naturally due to snowfall.
McKerracher hopes the Province will allow translocation as a possible method of animal control after they’ve had a chance to review the trial relocation project held last year.
He also feels hazing could be a viable option for the issue that’s currently conducted in Alberta.
Both methods are not currently supported by the BC government.
