Deer cull underway in Cranbrook
The Province has confirmed a deer cull is underway in Cranbrook despite the City remaining hush on the subject.
Staff with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations says the initiative has started but couldn’t provide any more details.
While other communities, such as Elkford, have conducted extensive public consultation before making a decision on a cull, Cranbrook hasn’t reached out to residents during this process.
A November 2015 count showed there were 116 deer within city limits, however 2016 numbers have not been made public.
Aggressive deer complaints dropped from 42 in 2011 to just 18 in 2015.
Cranbrook also participated in a urban deer translocation project last year along with Elkford, Kimberley and Invermere.
60 deer in the region were relocated some of which with radio collars.
– Josh Hoffman