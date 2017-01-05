Declines in property values for Canal Flats, Radium & Sparwood
News CATEGORIES
Property values in Canal Flats, Radium and Sparwood are seeing significant drops in the Province’s latest assessments.
More than 143,000 home owners in the Kootenay – Columbia region will receive their 2017 assessment notices in the next few days.The value of single family residential units in Canal Flats are expected to decrease by about 15 per cent from $176,000 to $151,000.
Sparwood properties will see an estimated decline of nearly nine per cent or a loss of $27,000 while Radium homes could reduce value by over seven per cent.The majority of home owners in the Kootenay – Columbia region can expect an increase in property assessments – including Fernie, Cranbrook, Elkford and Invermere.
– Josh Hoffman