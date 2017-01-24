Decision on Kimberley Civic Centre north wall replacement delayed
News CATEGORIES
A decision on who will rebuild the north wall of the Kimberley Civic Centre will be left for another day.
Council deferred hiring a contractor for the project Monday night, after Mayor Don McCormick asked for more info on the options available.
McCormick says they need to justify to taxpayers the over $700,000 price tag for the wall.
Staff recommended a contractor that was over $112,000 higher than other bids.
Council will discuss their options at a later meeting.
– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick
– Jeff Johnson