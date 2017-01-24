A decision on who will rebuild the north wall of the Kimberley Civic Centre will be left for another day.

Council deferred hiring a contractor for the project Monday night, after Mayor Don McCormick asked for more info on the options available.

McCormick says they need to justify to taxpayers the over $700,000 price tag for the wall.

Staff recommended a contractor that was over $112,000 higher than other bids.

Council will discuss their options at a later meeting.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick http://b104.ca/wp-content/uploads/McCormick-Make-that-judgement.mp3

– Jeff Johnson