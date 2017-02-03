A judge is expected to deliver his ruling in Cranbrook Supreme Court Friday in the case of three people accused of removing young girls from Canada for sexual purposes.

Justice Paul Pearlman has been mulling over evidence of the beliefs and practices of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since late last year.

Brandon Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and James Oler, who are connected to the small polygamous community of Bountiful, are accused of taking girls across the border in 2004 to be placed in plural marriages in the U-S.

The charges against the Blackmores, who are now separated are connected to a then 13-year-old girl who – records show – was married to Warren Jeffs.

Jeff is the former FLDS prophet now serving a life sentence in Texas.

Oler is accused of bringing a then 15 year old girl across the border to marry.

Evidence heard in the eight day trial came from a lengthy investigation that stretch across four different US States.

– Josh Hoffman