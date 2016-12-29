A serious crash on Highway 3/93 near Moyie has killed one woman and seriously injured her passenger.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 10:30 am.

A woman was driving west on the highway when she lost control of her car, crossing into the path of an oncoming semi truck and trailer.

The driver died in the collision and has not been identified. Her male passenger also suffered severe injuries.

The highway was closed for about four hours while East Kootenay Traffic Services are continued their investigation.

Police report black ice was present in shaded areas near the collision.

– Jeff Johnson