Cranbrook residents still need to stay away from the reservoir in Idlewild Park.

This from the city`s Project Manager Mike Matejka, now that most work on the $3 million dollar dam rehabilitation project is now complete.

He says water will slowly fill the body of water over the next few weeks and could create a risk around its edges.

Matejka adds recreational improvements in the park will begin this Spring.

This includes new fishing docks and piers,trail upgrades and a new family picnic pavillion.

A time lapse video of the construction work can be found online at https://vimeo.com/199908446

– Cranbrook`s Project Manager Mike Matejka

– Jeff Johnson