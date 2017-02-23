The newly reconstructed Idlewild Dam reached a significant milestone last week. On February 13, water started spilling over the new dam spillway for the first time as the lake was finally full again.

Mackay Contracting and their subcontractor, New Dawn Developments worked hard through some exceptional winter weather to see this significant project through to completion.

“I am pleased with the way these local contractors persevered and worked proactively to deliver a quality product for the community,” says Mike Matejka, Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook.

While the dam is now operational, there are still a few items that the public needs to be aware of as the overall project moves forward. Due to the varying water levels as the lake filled, the ice surface is not safe and should be avoided by all park users and their pets. The walkway over the dams remains closed as upgrades are planned to improve the safety and access for park users and utility operators. Barricades are currently in place and will be removed as soon as that work is complete.

Moving forward, the focus of the project shifts to park improvements, where work is well underway planning upgrades to access and amenities from washrooms to pathways, docks and wildlife habitat enhancement. Several community organizations and businesses have expressed interest in being part of these improvements, and the City is excited to see the transformation take place in 2017 and beyond.

– From the City of Cranbrook