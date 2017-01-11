Cranbrook’s Homeless Outreach program will be conducting a so called “Point in Time” count this March.

Co-ordinator Tracy Pound explains the initiative is done over a specific period of time to get an idea of how many people are actually homeless in the community.

Pound says the purpose of this is not only to identify the most vulnerable in the community but to also produce a statistic that can help secure funding to help those in need.

The organization has served about five per cent of the City’s population but they say the demand is going up.

Co-ordinator Erin Pan says during 2016 they met 111 individuals in Cranbrook who were homeless, which she says in comparison is very high.

However, she points out, that could be an underestimation because it only captured the person who presents them self and not their family or those travelling with them.

The Homeless Outreach program was established in 2008 and serves a broad range of people who are experiencing or are at risk of some level of homelessness.

Cranbrook’s Homeless Outreach program will be taking part in the national “Coldest Night of the Year” initiative February 25th.

The fundraiser will assist many local residents who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

– Cranbrook’s Homeless Outreach program coordinator Tracy Pound

– Josh Hoffman