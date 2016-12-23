Cranbrook’s Tristen Chernove is celebrating the end of his breakout year as the recipient of an award no one has ever won before.

On Thursday, Chernove became the first athlete to ever be recognized in the new Para category at the 2016 Canadian Cyclist of the Year awards.

Chernove says he didn’t set out to be an ambassador for para-athletics but it does seem to be the way things are evolving.He says he’s seen it happening in other countries and is thrilled he can be a part of that movement in Canada.

Chernove won two world titles and world cups, then claimed a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He did all of this in 2016. The Cyclist awards also honoured him with Individual Performance of the year for his gold medal ride in the Men’s Road Time Trial at the Paralympic Games.

Chernove says the recognition is wonderful as the award was voted on by people across the country.

It was a cap off he feels he couldn’t have scripted better himself.

Looking ahead to 2017, Chernove is now training with a professional able bodied team to do stage races through the Pacific North West.