The real work now begins for a Cranbrook business woman after appearing on Dragon’s Den.

Mrs Palmer’s Pantry is the latest company to make its mark on the reality TV show.

Palmer made a pitch to the five Dragons, with mogul Jim Treliving offering 500 thousand dollars for 51 percent of her pita chip enterprise.

She says now that the episode has aired, the real work begins.

“These deals always take a lot longer than you think they are going to do and there is a lot of due diligence,” Palmer says. “Jim offered us half a million, but he wants 51 per cent of my company and Walmart and Costco have come into the scene since the deal, so we are exploring other options and we are still in discussions. I have an appointment with Jim’s people on Monday.”

She says while a purchase hasn’t been finalized, the appearance will help bring international attention to her brand.

“We can capitalize on the face that we have been on an international show and it makes people when they our brand sitting on the store shelves say ‘Oh yeah, I’ve seen that on the pitch’ and they want to give it a try,” Palmer says. “I think this is going to help it have some recognizability.”

Palmer says while only about 10 percent of the offers made on the show actually go through, she is hopeful to finalize a deal.

(Photo from Mrs. Palmer’s Pantry Inc’s appearance on Dragon’s Den)

– Brenda Palmer, CEO of Mrs. Palmer’s Pantry

– Jeff Johnson