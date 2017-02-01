A Cranbrook woman accused of pushing her suicidal husband to take his own life allegedly called him a coward before saying she would load the gun to finish the job.

A Key City courtroom heard testimony Wednesday in the case of Terri Linda Reimer who faces rare charges of aiding or abetting someone to commit suicide as well as administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger.

Crown Andrew Masey says Terri Reimer came home the night of March 22nd, 2016 to find her husband Bill consuming prescription pills in attempt to kill himself. The two had been experiencing marital problems for weeks leading up to the incident.

The accused then allegedly gave her husband different pills and said take these instead.

During this time, a relative of the victim called the residence and overheard the suspect yelling things such as “go ahead and just do it” and “I’ll get you the gun”. At some point a loaded rifle ended up in the lap of the husband.

RCMP seized a total of three guns from the residence.