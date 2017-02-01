Cranbrook woman allegedly called suicidal husband ‘coward’ before offering to get gun
News CATEGORIES
A Cranbrook woman accused of pushing her suicidal husband to take his own life allegedly called him a coward before saying she would load the gun to finish the job.
Crown Andrew Masey says Terri Reimer came home the night of March 22nd, 2016 to find her husband Bill consuming prescription pills in attempt to kill himself.
The two had been experiencing marital problems for weeks leading up to the incident.
The accused then allegedly gave her husband different pills and said take these instead.
During this time, a relative of the victim called the residence and overheard the suspect yelling things such as “go ahead and just do it” and “I’ll get you the gun”.
At some point a loaded rifle ended up in the lap of the husband.
RCMP seized a total of three guns from the residence.
Crown is calling RCMP officers and several family members as witnesses, including the husband, in the judge alone trial that could last four days.
– Josh Hoffman