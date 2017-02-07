It’s last call for Cranbrook residents to provide input on the City’s five year financial plan.

The public can submit written responses to the budget until next Friday February 17th.

Communications Officer Chris Zettel says, the City is using taxpayers’ money, so they want their thoughts on how it is spent.

Zettel says it’s an important process for residents to be involved in.

The combined 2017 general municipal property tax increase for a residential property owner is 2.98% or $22.11 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Some of the major capital projects included in the financial plan for 2017 are $15 million for the roads program.

The City also plans to spend nearly $3 million over the next two years on a new roof for Western Financial Place.

– City Communications Officer Chris Zettel

– Josh Hoffman